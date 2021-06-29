Weather

Another hot and humid day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and humid start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s with clouds and sunshine. Highs will soar to the lower 90s Tuesday afternoon with a partly sunny sky. A few showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon with a gusty thunderstorm possible in northern parts of the state. There is a marginal risk for severe weather north of Indy. Tuesday night’s lows will cool to the lower 70s.

Wednesday highs will cool to the lower to mid-80s with a better chance of scattered showers and storms. Once the cold front sweeps through the state, it’ll start to feel more comfortable! Highs Thursday will cool to the lower 80s with lower humidity. A cooling trend will settle in just in time for the end of the week and into this holiday weekend!

Highs Friday will top out in the upper 70s with 70s an sunshine trending through Sunday! Highs will start to trend a bit warmer early next week with highs warming to the lower 80s with sunshine.