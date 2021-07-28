Weather

Another hot and humid day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A muggy start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Expect to see more sunshine during the day Wednesday with highs climbing to the lower 90s.

Daytime hours are looking dry with a few showers and storms moving in late Wednesday night and through the overnight for northern Indiana. There is a marginal risk in northern Indiana Wednesday night. That risk shifts further south during the day tomorrow. The main threat with the storms will be damaging winds.

Highs Thursday will top out in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. There could be a few spotty showers and storms around during the afternoon with the main threat being damaging winds.

Once the cold front clears, the state temperatures will fall and humidity will fall along with it. Highs Friday will top out in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky. Nice weather will continue through the first half of the weekend with highs Saturday in the lower 80s. Showers and storms return for Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.

A nice switch up in the weather pattern next week with dry, sunny and cool weather! Highs to start the week will top out in the upper 70s and will stick with us through midweek.