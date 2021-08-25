Weather

Another hot and humid day!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It was a record-tying day Tuesday with highs topping out at 94°!

We’re in store for another hot and humid one Wednesday with highs even hotter than Tuesday! Most spots will top out in the mid-90s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 100s. There could be an isolated shower or storm chance but most areas will be dry for most of the day.

Lows Wednesday night will cool to the mid-70s.

It’ll still be a hot and humid day Thursday with highs once again reaching the 90s with a scattered shower or storm chance. The 90s will still be around through the end of the week with rain chances through the afternoon.

It’ll still be a hot and humid weekend with highs in the lower 90s Saturday, with rain chances through the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to cool a little Sunday with highs in the upper 80s with scattered rain chances. Huge improvements through next week with highs continuing to cool to the upper 80s, with rain chances through Tuesday. Highs should cool to the lower 80s Wednesday.