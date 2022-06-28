Weather

Another nice day

by: Stephanie Mead
Posted: / Updated:

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with clear skies! Should be a bright afternoon with highs in the lower 80s! Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 60s. Highs mid week will continue to warm with most spots in the upper 80s with increasing humidity through the day. Should still be dry.

Highs through the end of the week will continue to warm with highs in the lower 90s through Friday with very spotty rain chances Friday afternoon.

Rain chances return through the weekend with spotty shower and storm chances returning Saturday and Sunday! Highs will remain warm in the mid 80s. It’ll be a hot one for the fourth with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° with sunshine!

