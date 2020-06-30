Another warm and humid day with storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few storms possible Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s this afternoon. Another sultry, humid day Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday night lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be the last chance this week for a few showers with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday looks quiet and dry with highs pushing near 90° with a mostly sunny sky! Quiet Friday with highs by the end of the week reaching 90° with mainly dry conditions.

Fourth of July weekend and race weekend look dry but hot and humid! Highs will reach the lower 90s both days. Hot stretch into next week with highs in the upper 80s.