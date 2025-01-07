Arctic air settles in, single-digit lows likely this week | Jan. 7, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will run well below average this week. Some snow accumulation possible late week.

This morning:

We’re waking up to very cold temperatures across the area this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Indianapolis roads are slick and snow covered but passable for the morning. Rural roads are going to be in a little worse shape as we go through the day.

Tuesday:

No significant weather issues as we had through our Tuesday as an area of high pressure settles in. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies as we had through the day with highs hitting the mid and upper 20s this afternoon.

Cold overnight:

Cloud cover is expected to increase overnight, and we should have quiet winds and really cold temperatures. Lowe’s will dip down into the single digits where there is a more dense snowpack across the area.

Quiet mid-week:

Cold & quiet conditions are expected through the middle of the week. Look for partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs into the upper teens and lower 20s. Overnight lows likely fall near zero in many locations into Thursday morning. High temperatures will top out into the low to mid 20s on Thursday afternoon.

Snow late week?

We’re tracking another low-pressure system that will be evolving along the Gulf Coast. This will be over the eastern half of the country for Friday and Saturday. This could bring us another chance of snow to end the work week. As it appears now, the system does not look as potent as this last system we just encountered. But there is a possibility for some snow accumulation leading into the weekend. We’ll fine-tune A little closer.

7 day forecast:

The temperature is what we remain below average through the next several days, although it should improve at least a little bit, pushing as close to freezing as possible by the end of the weekend.