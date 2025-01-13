Arctic blast returns to central Indiana this week | Jan. 13, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coldest air of the season moves in over the next couple of days. Several snow opportunities are in the forecast as well.

This morning:

A cold front is passing through Central Indiana here this morning. We’ve already achieved our highs for the day as much colder temperatures began to rush in from Canada.

Monday:

Look for partly cloudy skies with steady temperatures for the remainder of the day. Afternoon numbers will likely be into the upper teens and lower 20s across the state.

Monday night:

We will briefly clear things out for the evening hours before some mid-level clouds move in overnight. With a rush of colder Arctic temperatures coming in, look for overnight lows to dip into the single digits with the potential for subzero wind chills developing in the daybreak Tuesday morning.

Tuesday snow:

A fast-moving clipper system will move through during the morning hours on Tuesday. We are not expecting a ton of snow, but we could pick up a quick half an inch to an inch of snow by mid to late morning on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, temperatures will be cold with highs only in the afternoon.

Skies will rapidly clear Tuesday night, allowing for frigid temperatures near zero for the overnight hours. Wind chills could fall as low as 15° below zero.

The rest of the work week:

Quiet and cold as we head into the middle of the week on Wednesday. We should see plenty of sunshine returning, but highs will struggle to get to 20° for the midweek. There does appear to be a bit of a warming trend for the end of the week as we push close to freezing on Thursday. And could potentially move closer to 40° by Friday.

Another weekend system?

We are eyeing a chance for another potent weekend system. There are still some questions on exactly what type of precipitation, the exact track of the system, and the strength, so not much is known yet about what’s heading our way for the weekend. We only bring this up because there is the potential that there could be another round of snow attached to the system that could have an impact, so be sure to check back on updates throughout the week.

Bitter cold next week:

Another big story will be another arctic air mass moving in next week. This one could potentially be even stronger than what we’ll see this week with frigid temperatures, lasting for several days next week. The climate prediction center’s 8—to 14-day outlook confirms this, with an extremely strong signal of below-average temperatures in that time period.