Beautiful day with storms Friday

A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with a feel like temperatures in the mid 20s. It’ll be a bright morning with loads of sunshine! Highs will warm to the lower 60s through the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s.

Friday will be a very active day with scattered showers and storms to start the morning. Not expecting severe weather for the first round of rain. Highs will warm to the mid 60s with winds cranking up through the afternoon with wind gusts upward of 40-45 mph. A cold front will approach the state generating storms during the evening hours. We have a slight risk of stronger storms in across the state with and enhanced and moderate risk west of the state. Damaging straight line winds are the main concern with the storms that develop. The severe weather threat will move out just before midnight with a few scattered light showers possible through early Saturday morning,

Saturday will be a cooler day and should dry out through the afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 50s with a light breeze around through the afternoon. Sunday will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 50s. Very warm start next week with highs in the lower 70s Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storm chances will remain around thorugh mid week with some strong to severe storms possible Tuesday- Wednesday.