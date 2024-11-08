Beautiful Friday ahead, rain chances return this weekend |Nov. 8, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parts of the state could pick up nearly 1.0″ of rain fall this weekend.

This morning:

We’re monitoring a few patchy areas of fog this morning. Fog is quite isolated and mainly can be found near creeks, streams, and rivers across central Indiana. Meanwhile, temperatures are chilly, hovering into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning.

Friday:

Beautiful day settling in with mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs top out into the mid-60s this afternoon.

Friday night:

Just a few high clouds pass through overnight as an area of high pressure moves over the state. Low temperatures will fall to the mid and upper 30s to around 40°.

Saturday:

Much of our Saturday should be dry with partly to eventually mostly cloudy skies. As we head into the afternoon hours, a cold front will be moving closer to the state, which will arrive later in the evening and into Sunday. Much of the day should be quiet with highs around 60°

Weekend rain:

An approaching cold front will bring isolated to scattered showers across our area. As we get into the overnight hours, there is the potential for a rumble of thunder. Scattered showers will continue for much of Sunday’s morning hours, and there is a potential for some heavy downpours at times. The cold front shouldn’t move through around lunchtime on Sunday, which will gradually end our rain chances as we get into the mid-afternoon hours.

Total rainfall amounts could be around a half-inch to an inch of rainfall across central and southern Indiana.

Despite the cloud cover and the rainfall, temperatures will still be mild on Sunday with highs into the mid-60s.

Next week:

Dry conditions will return starting Sunday night and carryover into the beginning of the work week. Veterans Day looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs around 60. Partly cloudy skies on tap for Tuesday with highs into the lower 60s. Rain chances are expected on Wednesday, with high temperatures into the mid-60s and another significant cooldown coming our way later next week.