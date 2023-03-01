Beautiful start to the March!

A great start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to uppers this morning. It’s shaping up to be a glorious day with highs in the upper 60s close to 70° ith some sunshine through the afternoon. Could get a little breezy but over all a beautiful start to the month of March. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be another nice day with highs in the mid 50s. We could see a shower move in later on in the evening with most of the daytime hours staying dry.

We’ll have an active end to the week with an area of low pressure tracking through the state. This will generate widespread showers through the morning and early afternoon. Highs will run a little cooler with most spots warming to the lower 50s. We’ll keep rain in the forecast through the evening with a light mix possible through the evening hours especially the further north you go. We could see 1″-2″ of rain by the end of the day.

This weekend will start chilly with highs in the lower 40s Saturday but warming to the lower 50s Sunday. Rain chances return Monday with highs in the 50s through mid week next week.