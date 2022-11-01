Weather

Beautiful stretch ahead

Clouds still hanging strong to start off the first day of Novemeber. Little bit of fog and mist to start the morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will decrease through the first half of the afternoon with loads of sunshine through the afternoon! Highs will warm to the mid 60s. Lows tonight will cool to the mid to upper 40s.

Absolutely stunning weather through the end of the week! Wednesday highs will break into the lower 70s and will remain in the lower 70s through the end of the week with loads if sunshine!

Next chance for some rain should arrive Saturday with highs still hovering in the lower 70s. A iittle cooler Sunday but still nice with highs in the upper 60s with sunshine and clouds. We should remain very mild through early next week with highs in the mid to upper 60s to near 70°.