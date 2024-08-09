Beautiful stretch of weather starting Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running about 5-10° below average for early August.

This morning:

A cold front has passed through the state here very early this morning. We have mainly clear conditions, and humidity levels are dropping quickly as dry air starts to fill in from the north and west.

Friday:

Just a beautiful day on tap for your Friday. Dry air, lots of sunshine, and comfortable temperatures. It will be breezy at times, with winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the north and west. Highs top out around 80° across much of the state.

Friday night:

Much cooler temperatures overnight with the dry air and clear skies in place. Expect overnight lows around the metro area to fall to the mid-50s, with some areas in northern Indiana sliding into the lower 50s on Saturday morning.

Saturday:

Another beautiful day for Saturday with dry conditions, lots of sunshine, calmer winds, and highs into the mid-70s. Overnight lows Saturday night will likely slide back into the low to mid-50s across the state.

Sunday:

Spectacular weather continues to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Another day full of sunshine, low humidity, and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs should top out near 80° on Sunday afternoon.

7 day forecast:

We’ll see a gradual warming trend as we enter the new work and school week. The quiet weather should remain at least through the middle of next week. Highs will return to the lower 80s as early as Tuesday afternoon. Humidity should remain relatively low at least until the end of the week, when rain chances may return by Thursday and Friday of next week.