Beautiful weather to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humidity levels will be considerably lower over the next several days.

This morning:



We’re noting a few areas of patchy fog, mainly in the southern portions of the state, this morning. Otherwise, it is mostly clear overhead. Dew points are much lower just to our west as drier air is spilling into the Midwest.

Thursday:

Today will be much more pleasant, with cooler temperatures and less humid conditions as a secondary cold front moves through. A few clouds will be possible as we roll through the afternoon. Also of note, gusty winds are increasing as we head through the afternoon, reaching as high as 30 mph. Highs will top out near 80°.

Thursday night:

Clearing skies overnight with lighter winds. With lower dew points overnight, lows should fall to the mid and upper 50s, making for a very comfortable overnight.

Friday:

High pressure settles in for our Friday, allowing for plenty of sunshine, slightly cooler temperatures, and, again, very comfortable air. High temperatures will top out into the middle 70s.

This weekend:

Overall, the weekend looks pretty quiet. There is a weak cold front that will slide through the state late Saturday night, which could spark a few light showers. On the back end of that cold front, there could be a few isolated showers as a trough digs in for Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. Again, both days should have mostly dry conditions.

High temperatures will top out into the mid-and upper-70s for the weekend.

8 day forecast:

It should be a quiet start to the week, with high pressure settling in. Near-normal highs in the upper 70s on Monday were near 80° on Tuesday. There will be a weak upper-level wave that moves through on Wednesday and could trigger a few light showers as we head through the midweek.