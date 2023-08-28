Beautiful weather to start the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running slightly below average for much of the week.

Monday:

Surface high pressure settles in today, allowing for abundant sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Humidity will remain low, making for a beautiful afternoon. Highs top out in the upper mid/upper 70s.

Monday night:

Clear and comfortably crisp. Lows fall to the lower /middle 50s.

Tuesday:

Another nice day. Should have the temperatures tick up just a bit through the afternoon. High should reach the lower 80s across much of the area.

A quickly passing weak cold front could trigger a few light showers by mid evening. Most areas should remain dry.

Wednesday:

Another shot of refreshing air behind the Tuesday evening cold front. Expect sunny skies and highs in the middle/upper 70s

Tropical Storm Idalia

Idalia remains a tropical storm for now off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. It is anticipated to strengthen into a hurricane at some point today, and is slated to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast sometime Tuesday night/Wednesday morning – likely as a category 2 storm.

Locally, Idalia will have no impact on our weather the next several days.

8 day forecast:

Some hints of another heat dome building starting for the holiday weekend. We will likely see several days with highs flirting with the 90s. The good news is humidity should be considerably lower than this past heat wave, making for a less oppressive hot stretch. Rain chances look to be quiet limited over the extended period.