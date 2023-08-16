Beautiful Wednesday, hot temperatures return next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pleasant weather continues for the second half of the work week. Another shot of very hot air moves in for several days next week.

Wednesday:

Some areas of dense fog possible this morning, specifically for western parts of the state. Otherwise, expect sunny conditions and pleasant temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Wednesday night:

Mostly clear, quiet and comfortable. Lows dip down to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Thursday:

We’ll start the day off dry. A quick hitting cold front with very limited moisture will quickly sweep through the state Thursday afternoon, sparking a few showers and even a few thunderstorms. There is a conditional marginal risk for severe storms, specifically for northern counties across the state, where a storm or two could produce some larger hail and gusty winds.

Otherwise, it should be another quiet and comfortable day. Highs should finish near 80°.

Friday:

Another reinforcing shot of cooler air should keep temperatures in check to end the week, with low humidity as well. Highs will finish in the upper 70s/lower 80s.

Weekend:

Dry weekend ahead, with half and half conditions in terms of temperatures. We’ll end up a little closer to average Saturday, with highs in the low/mid 80s. Hot air starts to move in on Sunday, as we should make a run at 90° to end the weekend.

8 day forecast:

Potential for hottest air of the season moving in next week, as heat dome camped out over the southwest starts to move through the Plains and into the Midwest, Expect high temps in the mid 90s, with heat indices close to/over 100° for at least the first half of the week next week.