Beautiful weekend on tap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comfortable temperatures and lower humidity should make for a picture perfect weekend across central Indiana.

Today:

No complains about the weather today. Crisp and clear conditions this morning make way for sunny skies and warm temperatures later this afternoon. Humidity should be quite low, making for a spectacular day. Highs finish off in the middle 80s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Quiet and comfortable, although slightly warmer than this morning. Lows fall to the middle 60s

Sunday:

Another nice day. We’ll warm up the temps just a bit, but again, humidity should be on the lower side. Highs will reach the upper 80s

A disturbance moving through could bring an isolated shower – mainly in our northern counties for the afternoon hours. Most areas should be dry.

8 day forecast:

Heat will build for the coming days, surging to the lower 90s for Monday. A cold front will drop into the state for Tuesday, sparking showers and storms across the area. We’ll briefly cool down for the middle and end of the week, before more heat builds in early next weekend.