Weather

Becoming mild and wet!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s! Clouds will be around through the morning but should gradually thin out through the day with more sunshine on tap for the state through the later part of the day. Highs will also warm through the mid 40s, too! Lows tonight will cool to the lower 40s.

Thursday will be an even milder day with highs in the lower 50s with a mianly cloudy sky! We’ll have our next system arrive very late Thursday evening if not overnight Friday bringing our next chance for rain. Rain will be likely through the end of the week. Highs will top out in the lower 50s Fridya afternoon.

We’ll keep it mild and wet at times through New Years Eve with scattered showers Saturday with highs in lower 50s. Sunday should be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Mild weather will continue through much of next week with highs in the upper 50s Monday with rain chances. Rain and 50s will continue through mid week with highs in the mid 50s.