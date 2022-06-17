Weather

Becoming more comfortable

A clear and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Highs will still be rather warm today with everyone still in the upper 80s with sunshine the difference will be the humidity levels! Should start to become more comfortable durnig the day. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 60s!

Fantastic weekend with highs in the lower 80s Saturday with sunshine galore! Highs will warm slightly for Father’s Day with highs in the mid 80s.

The heat and humidity will return rather quickly next week with highs by Monday topping out in the lower 90s with increasing humidity. By Tuesday highs will be in the mid 90s with sunshine. Should be dry and crispy through next Wednesday. Heat and humidity will stick around through the end of the week with highs in the lower 90s.