Below average temps this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comfortable temperatures continue through the weekend, with a late season surge of heat on tap for next week.

Today:

Dry air with high pressure continues across much of the Midwest, resulting in mostly sunny conditions for a majority of the day, with very pleasant temperatures. Highs top out in the mid 70s across the state.

Tonight:

Quiet, clear and again cool, with lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s overnight.

Sunday:

A weak disturbance moves in from the west, sparking light showers across the area from time to time throughout the day. Most hours and areas should be dry for a large chunk of the day.

Highs remain below average, only topping out in the mid 70s

8 day forecast:

Quiet start to the work week, with a big surge in heat by the middle of the week. Highs on Monday return to near normal, and boost into the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday through Thursday. Scattered storm chances return Wednesday and again on Friday, as temperatures cool back to seasonal norms by next weekend.