Beryl’s remnants are headed towards Indiana

TONIGHT

The week begins on a tranquil note tonight, with mostly clear skies as temperatures settle into the mid-60s. A gentle west-northwest wind will gradually become calm, setting the stage for ideal radiational cooling, perfect for a peaceful night’s sleep.

TOMORROW

A sunny start to the week with highs surging to a warm 90 degrees under the influence of a light southerly breeze in the afternoon. The day promises ample sunshine with a calm atmosphere, inviting everyone to enjoy the outdoors before the weather shifts.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The scene shifts slightly as clouds gather, hinting at a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 AM. The night air will hold at a comfortable 72 degrees, with south-southwest winds easing as the evening progresses.

TUESDAY

Clouds continue to build through the day, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 PM. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures will peak at a pleasant 83 degrees, with winds shifting from calm to a gentle northerly breeze in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Evening brings a 30% chance of lingering showers and possibly a thunderstorm, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping to a cooler 69 degrees. Light northeast winds will settle down, wrapping up the day with a calm finish.

WEDNESDAY

Midweek marks a significant shift as the remnants of Beryl approach, bringing a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly before 2 PM. It’s a cooler day with a high near 77, and winds will be more noticeable, shifting from east to northwest at 10 to 15 mph, potentially gusting as high as 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The chance of showers continues into the night, though lessening to 30% before 8 PM under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will cool to about 65 degrees, with winds tapering off from the west-northwest at 8 to 11 mph.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

Over the next week, expect the remnants of Beryl to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding on Wednesday. As the week progresses, conditions will improve with a gradual return to typical summer warmth. By the weekend, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies prevailing. Early next week will be warm with highs near 90 and a slight chance of showers on Monday.