Beryl’s remnants bring heavy rain, severe severe storms Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heaviest rainfall amounts will likely be northwest and southeast of the Indy metro area.

This morning:

Scattered light showers have already started to fill in across central Indiana early this morning. Temperatures are starting off very warm and muggy, holding into the mid and upper 70s.

Tuesday:

Expect steady showers to pick up by mid- to late-morning. As the remnants of Beryl continue to move into the Midwest, in both the northwestern portions of central Indiana and the southeastern portions of the area.

High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s today.

Tuesday night:

Showers and thunderstorms look to continue going into the evening and overnight hours. There is a threat of severe weather heading into the evening hours, mainly between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Brief, isolated tornadoes and gusty winds will be the primary concern. The main area of concern will be south of I-70 and east of Interstate 69.

Overnight lows will fall to the mid-60s.

Wednesday:

Rain will taper off quickly as we approach daybreak for Wednesday. As the remnants of the Beryl continue to move to the north and east, look for gusty winds gusting at times as high as 40 mph as we head through the day.

Otherwise, we’re mostly cloudy and cooler, with highs into the mid-70s.

Total rainfall amounts will range from 1:00 to 2 1/2 inches, with the highest amounts northwest of central Indiana.

Thursday:

An upper-level trough on Thursday could squeeze out a few pop-up thunderstorms for the afternoon, but overall, we look quite nice. High temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

7 day forecast:

Quiet weather looks to settle in as temperatures gradually warm heading into the weekend and beyond. Highs top out into the mid-80s on Friday and Saturday, and highs return to near 90 for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Look for humidity to be on the rise starting Friday at the end of the week.