Beryl’s remnants to bring heavy rain mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some parts of the state could receive over 2″ of rainfall this week.

This morning:

We’re starting the work week off quietly with clear skies and warm temperatures. The humidity is elevated, but not too bad for this morning.

Monday:

Much of the day is dry, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Hot temperatures on tap into the afternoon, with highs near 90°. It feels like temperatures will likely be in the low to middle 90s.

Monday night:

Much of tonight should be relatively quiet; there could be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of an upper-level trough moving closer to the area. The best chances for rain will likely be in the western half of the state later tonight through the overnight.

Low temperatures will fall to around 70°.

Tuesday:

The midweek forecast is where it gets a bit more active. Starting Tuesday, we’ll see the remnants of Beryl moving through. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to arrive as early as late in the morning and continue through much of the afternoon hours. The potential exists for some pretty heavy rain. In terms of severe weather, there could be some isolated tornadoes and some stronger gusts of wind, mainly south of Interstate 69.

Wednesday:

The heaviest of the rainfall amounts will likely fall late Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning. As of now, the heaviest axis of rainfall looks to be northwest of central Indiana. But many areas could receive anywhere from 1 to as much as three inches of rainfall from Tuesday into Wednesday night.

Extended forecast:

Once the rain moves out by Wednesday, we will quiet the pattern down significantly for the end of the week. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday. Humidity should be relatively low as well. We will dial up the heat and humidity heading into the weekend and beyond, with highs flirting with 90° starting Saturday.