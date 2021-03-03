Best day of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with clear skies. Highs Wednesday will boost quickly to the upper 50s with lots of sunshine during the day.

A cold front will move across the state but will pass through dry. Lows Wednesday night will cool to the lower 30s.

A slightly cooler day Thursday with highs in the lower 50s with a mainly sunny sky. We’ll round out the work week on a cool but bright note with highs in the mid-40s.

This weekend looks absolutely fantastic with highs in the lower to middle 50s both Saturday and Sunday with loads of dry time and sunshine! Early next week looks even warmer with highs breaking into the lower 60s with mainly sunny skies. The next chance of storms arrives on Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s.