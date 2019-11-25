Best day of the week; Showers return late Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great start to the week with lots of sunshine Monday and highs in the mid 50s!

Monday night will be clear and quiet with lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday is the day of transition! Should be a warm and cloudy day with shower chances increasing. Highs will warm to the mid-50s. Showers will continue overnight with lows holding steady in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Showers will be around for the morning drive Wednesday and should quickly move out before noon. Winds will then pick up with gusts up to 50 mph. That NW wind will usher in much colder air, temperatures will fall throughout the day, eventually bottoming out in the lower 30s late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Thanksgiving will be a cold day with more clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. Next chance of showers arrive by the end of the week with highs still running cooler than seasonal with most topping out in the mid 40s.

Rain returns for the weekend with highs in the 40s.