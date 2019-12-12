Best day of the week; Wintry mix for Saturday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the low 20s and feel-like temperatures in the mid teens. We’ll see a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Thursday night lows will fall to the lower 30s.

A mild and cloudy wrap to the week with highs in the mid-40s through the afternoon. Our next system will arrive during the day on Saturday with a mix of rain and snow through the afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 40s. The quick wave will move out late Saturday but will drag in cooler air behind it. Highs during the day Sunday will top out in the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Next week, a system will move in early Monday. It’ll start as snow in southern Indiana and then transition to rain during the afternoon. Highs will warm through the day to the upper 30s. Temperatures will drop, which will transition rain back to snow. Accumulations are possible and are looking minor at this point.

The rest of the week looks cold and quiet with highs in the upper 20s then warming to the upper 30s by next Thursday.