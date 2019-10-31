Big changes for Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Showers Thursday morning and foggy with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. Showers will continue through the late morning. There will be a brief break from the rain before winds pick up.

Temperatures will also fall through the lower 40s then 30s through the day. A wind advisory will be in effect midafternoon with gusts between 40-50 mph. Beginning midafternoon, we’ll see some mixing with the precipitation then straight snow showers through the evening and for trick-or-treating. We could see minor accumulation with a dusting possible in Indy while areas northwest of the city could pick up upwards of an inch. Snow should end midevening with temperatures continuing to plummet. Lows will fall to the mid 20s with wind chills in the lower 20s and upper teens.

Cold start to the morning Friday with temperatures slowly warming through the afternoon. Highs will warm to the lower 40s with lots of sunshine! Chilly and dry weekend with highs still in the lower to mid-40s.

Next week temperatures will rebound to the lower 50s with a few rain chances here and there.