Big changes in the weather after Mother’s Day

TONIGHT

As Mother’s Day winds down, the skies remain mostly clear, a perfect end to celebrations. With temperatures dipping into the upper 50s, a light southwesterly breeze will carry the laughter of today’s joy into the night.

TOMORROW

The week starts energetically with highs soaring to near 80. The day will be mostly sunny until late afternoon when clouds gather, signaling a 10% chance of showers and possible thunderstorms after 5pm. These sporadic showers could provide a dramatic backdrop to any evening plans, with winds gusting up to 18 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The atmosphere turns more active as the night progresses. Expect a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly after 8pm. The air will be mildly warm with lows around 62, while south winds maintain a steady pace.

TUESDAY

Tuesday brings a robust mix of weather, starting calm but quickly turning as showers and thunderstorms become more likely by afternoon, reaching a high near 72. Rain could be heavy at times, with new rainfall amounts significant where storms occur.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The unsettled weather continues, with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, particularly before 11pm. It’s a cooler night with lows near 58, the winds shifting northeast to bring fresher air.

WEDNESDAY

A brief reprieve in the morning with only a 20% chance of showers before 2pm. The day brightens up with partly sunny skies and a high near 74, offering a gentle nudge towards midweek outdoor activities.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear conditions return, setting a tranquil scene with a low around 53. North winds, light but occasionally gusty, suggest another pleasant night ahead.

THURSDAY

The pattern of sporadic showers resumes with a 20% chance by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies dominate, however, with temperatures peaking at a delightful 79 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT

As the week draws to a close, the chance for showers persists, particularly after 2am. It’s a mostly cloudy night with mild conditions, lows around 60.

8-DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, the pattern stays generally mild but active. Rain chances continue through the weekend with temperatures hovering around the low 80s during the day and settling into the low 60s at night, suggesting more wet weather may be on the horizon.

This forecast blends a touch of early summer warmth with the unpredictability of spring showers, ideal for planning ahead in this ever-changing climate.