Weather

Big cool down to end the week!

A few light showers will be around this morning for the drive with temperatures in the lower 50s. Should see shower chances continue through the later half of the morning with decreasing rain chances through the afternoon. Highs today will remain mild with most spots in the mid 70s. The cold front will pass through later on tonight clearing out any left over rain in northern Indiana. Lows will fall to the mid 40s. A blustery and chilly end to the week with highs Friday topping out in the upper 50s.

Cool, fall-like air will remain for the weekend with lows early Saturday in the mid to upper 30s with widespread frost for both Saturday and Sunday morning. Highs will return to the upper 50s Saturday with sunshine. Slightly warmer day Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Highs should return to the 70s next week. Rain chances remain isolated Monday. We’ll trend towards the mid 70s mid to late week with rain chances arriving Wednesday and Thursday!