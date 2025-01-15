Bitter and bright Wednesday, brief warm-up expected late week | Jan. 15, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A brief taste of milder weather late this week, but we’re looking at even colder temperatures returning next week.

Cold Wednesday:

We’re waking up to the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Most areas are hovering right around 0° with many locations experiencing subzero temperatures for the first time in almost a year.

Today will be quiet with high pressure settling in overhead. That will keep us crystal clear with lots of sunshine, but struggling temperatures high will only top out into the upper teens across much of the area.

Wednesday night:

Clouds will start to increase as we head through the evening and overnight hours, which should prevent our temperatures from going into freefall mode like we’re experiencing this morning. Despite that, it will still be plenty cold enough. Overnight, lows will dip down to the low to mid teens.

Thursday:

Cloud cover will continue for your Thursday. There is also a weak trough that will be squeezing through during the morning and afternoon hours and could help to promote some snow showers across the area for the morning drive. Like yesterday, it won’t be anything significant, but it could be enough to slick up some driving conditions for the northern half of the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, we’re warming things up nicely during the day with highs returning to the low of mid-30s.

Warming Friday:

Friday will be the warmest day that we’ve had in about two weeks as we close out the work week. We’ll start off with clearing skies in the morning and clouds building into the afternoon. He should flirt with 40° across much of central Indiana.

Weekend storm system:

An approaching cold front will work through late Friday night, which will likely bring in some rain showers to the area overnight. That will likely carry over into Saturday morning. At some point, we will likely flip the switch from rain to a little bit of light snow as we walk through the day on Saturday as much colder temperatures work in behind the cold front.

Still some questions on how quickly we transitioned over to snow. Some light accumulations are still on the table, but overall this should not be a high-impact storm.

Temperatures will turn sharply colder by the end of the weekend with a few flurries hanging around for Sunday.

Bitter cold returns:

We have another shot of brutally cold Arctic air that will settle in next week. There are indications that this surge could possibly be even colder than what we’re experiencing right now. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the single digits for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Long-term patterns also look to be cold. The 8 to 14 day outlook, which takes us to the end of the month, called for below-average temperatures.