Weather

Bitter cold sets in

A frigid start to the morning with temperatures in the lower teens with feel like temperatures below zero. A few clouds are around as well. We’ll see a few flurries in the city with more snow shower chances south of the city through the day with light accumulation possible by the end of the day. Highs today will only top out in the upper teens to lower 20s. Tonight will be another frigid one with lows in the single digits and feel like temperatures falling below zero.

Friday will be another cold one with highs in the lower 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Not a bad weekend with temperatures making a very quick rebound Saturday and Sunday with highs coming close to 40° both days. Rain chances do return Sunday and will be around all day. Right behind the cold front a second blast of colder, arctic air will arrive and transition any left over rain to light snow.

Temperatures starting off next week will be cold with most spots in the mid 20s. We’ll make a run towards 40° through mid to late with dry weather and partly cloudy skies.