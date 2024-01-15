Bitter cold temperatures continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Frigid air continues for the week, with a few snow chances possible over the next few days.

Monday:

This morning, Central Indiana awakens to sub-zero temperatures, accompanied by biting wind chill values hovering around -20F. Despite sunshine today, highs will struggle to reach the upper single digits, with wind chills hovering just below zero for much of the day.

Monday night:

A quick hitting upper level disturbance pushes through the state late tonight/early overnight. Expect some scattered light snow. Accumulations will be less than 1″, but enough to make for slick conditions overnight.

Tuesday:

Another round of brutal cold. Morning wind chills will be anywhere between -10 to -20°, with highs struggling to make it to the double digits.

Wednesday:

Slightly warmer, but still below average temperatures on tap for the day. Windy conditions with gusts between 20-30mph.

Late week snow:

Another system moves in for Thursday/Friday, likely bringing a shot for some lighter accumulations. Another chance for bitter cold temperatures slides in following the system.

8 day forecast

Cold will be the overall theme through the end of this upcoming weekend. Beyond that, we look to warm up to at least near normal temperatures with the potential for another active pattern next week.