Bitter cold Thursday, warming ahead this weekend | Dec. 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another push of arctic air move in for the day.

This morning:

The wind advisory continues until 7 am. Gusts continued to peak up to 40mph early this morning. Meanwhile, wind chills are below zero in many areas.

Today:

Winds will diminish gradually through the day, but we will remain blustery. Look for sunshine with a few flurries possible from time to time. Highs top out in the lower to middle 20s.

Tonight:

Mainly clear and cold conditions. Lows fall to the mid teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Friday:

Quiet and chilly Friday ahead, as high pressure settles in. Highs top out in the lower 30s

Weekend:

A nice warm up on tap for the weekend, with highs returning to the 40s both days. In fact, some areas could make a run at 50° for Sunday. Rain chances should hold off until Sunday night.

Next week:

Large system moving through will bring widespread rain, with some potential for thunder on Monday. Temperatures will be quite mild, topping out in the mid and upper 50s. Chance for showers will continue into Tuesday, and temperatures will cool down by mid-week.