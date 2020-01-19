Weather Blog

Bitter cold to start the week

Sunday evening forecast

by: Ashley Brown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prepare for a bitter cold start to the workweek.

Sunday night: 

Some of the coldest air of the season arrives tonight as temperatures fall to the low teens. Skies will remain mostly cloudy late, clearing is expected overnight with light winds. When you factor in the wind it will feel like the single digits by Monday morning.


Martin Luther King Jr. Day: 

Prepare for a cold but dry start to the week. As clouds decrease enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. Monday will be another very cold day as temperatures only warm to the upper 20s.


Tuesday: 

Enjoy a slight warm up under plenty of sunshine Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the low to mid 30s by afternoon.


8 Day forecast: 

We’ll remain dry for much of next week, as the gradual warming trend continues. Temperatures will warm to the upper 30s by Wednesday. Light precipitation will develop Thursday bringing back a rain/snow mix. Scattered rain showers are expected Friday afternoon. The mild temperatures trend continues into the weekend. 

