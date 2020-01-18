Bitter cold Saturday night, Sunday

A cold front will swing through the state Saturday and bring rain, wind and much colder temperatures! Overnight lows will fall to the lower teens and single digits with windchill factors well below zero! Expect to see partly cloudy skies overnight.

It will stay dry Sunday with winds diminishing early on. Highs will struggle through the day with highs warming to the upper teens to near 20°. Feel-like temperatures will only feel like the single digits for the entire day. We will squeeze out a few rays of sunshine tomorrow but expect to see mostly cloudy skies.

Cold air will stick around for the start of the work week with highs in the lower 20s Monday. We could see a few light flurries around with most spots dry and partly sunny. We’ll start a slow warming trend! Highs come Tuesday will warm to the upper 20s to near 30 with a mainly sunny sky! The warming trend will continue through mid week with highs warming to the mid 30s then eventually the lower 40s.

We’re increasing our shower chances by the end of the week and weekend with showers likely Friday. Showers will stick around through the first half of the weekend with highs cooling to the lower 40s and upper 30s. Might see a few lingering flurries Sunday with highs in the lower 30s.