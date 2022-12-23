Weather

Blast of frigid air

Snow has come to an end for the state with frigid air settlng in this morning and through the afternoon. Temperatures starting off this morning -5° to -8°. Winds will be very gusty this morning dragging down feel like temperatures between -30° to -35°. Lots of clouds stick around through the day with highs only warming to the lower single digits! Feel like temperatures will remain -20° to -35°. We could see a stray snow shower later this evening especially the further north you go. Lows tonight will fall to -1°.

Frigid start to Christmas Eve morning with temperatures below zero and feel like temperatures -20° to -30°. Highs will remain very cold with most spots in the upper single digits. We could also see a stray snow shower but most of the state will remain dry with lots of clouds. Christmas day highs will climb to 12° with a few more rays of sunshine!

We begin to thaw out next week with highs on Monday in the lower 20s with a snow chance. Gets even better mid week with highs in 40s with some sunshine! Late week we’ll introduce our next chance of showers with highs in the lower 50s.