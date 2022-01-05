Weather

Blustery day with tumbling temps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a blustery start this morning with winds gusting around 35-40 mph. We start off with temperatures in the upper 30s. They will tumble through the rest of the day with highs falling through the 20s during the afternoon. Winds will stick around through the day, eventually diminishing this evening. Lows tonight will fall to the mid teens.

Thursday will be a very wintery day with a few light snow showers around to start the morning. All of the accumulating snow will be south of the city, mainly in southern Indiana. The big story to end the week will be the bitterly cold temperatures. Early morning temperatures Friday morning will feel like 10-15 degrees below zero. Highs will warm to the upper teens to lower 20s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will return to near seasonal by this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and should be split with rain chances returning Sunday. There will be widespread rain chances to end the weekend with colder air moving in late Sunday. We could see a transition to snow late Sunday. Highs to start next week will top out in the upper 20s then gradually warm to the mid to upper 30s to lower 40s with sun and clouds.