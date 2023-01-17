Weather

Break from the rain today; Heavy rain possible mid week

A mild and damp start to the morning with temperatures in the lower50s to start with a few lingering showers through the morning. The rain and clouds will exit mid morning and will give way to the more sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will drop just a little bit but will level off in the upper 40s. Lows tonight will bottom out in the mid 30s.

Wednesday our next weather maker arrives! The morning will be dry with increasing clouds through the late morning and early afternoon. Rain arrives as a warm front lifts during the middle part of the afternoon! Highs will top out in the upper 40s. Rain will be heavy at times during the evening and overnight with periods of heavy rain that will linger overnight. This could create some minor flooding. We could see about 1.00″ of rain by the early morning hours Thursday. As temperatures fall any left over light sprinkles will transition to light scattered snow! Highs will be sliping through the 40s then 30s by the end of the day.

Highs by Friday will top out in the upper 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. This weekend will be a seasonal weekend with highs in the upper 30s Saturday and Sunday! Chance of a light wintry mix to end the weekend. Should remain pretty close to seasonal through the first few days of next week with highs in the lower 40s wth a chance of rain Tuesday.