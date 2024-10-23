Breezy and slightly cooler Wednesday | Oct. 23, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind gusts could reach up to 30mph at times today.

This morning:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this morning with mild temperatures. After a breezy day on Tuesday, winds have relaxed a bit here for this morning.

Wednesday:

A cold front will move through the state today with partly cloudy conditions and breezy winds. Like yesterday wind gusts could get up to around 25 to 30 mph.

We will hit highs into the low to mid 70s just after lunchtime and see our numbers fall back to the 60s by late this afternoon with cooler air sliding in behind the cold front.

Wednesday night:

Dry and colder air slides in tonight with clear skies. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 30s in the city and low to mid-30s in outlying areas, which will lead to frost formation in many locations.

Thursday:

A pleasant fall day on tap for our Thursday with cooler but more seasonal temperatures with Canadian high-pressure settling in over the Midwest. Expect sunshine with highs into the low to mid-60s.

Friday:

An upper-level wave and surface low pressure will be moving through the state on Friday along with a cold front, which will likely bring showers to the region for Friday morning and early afternoon. There is a low chance for an isolated thunderstorm as well.

High temperatures will top out the lower 70s for Friday afternoon.

This weekend:

Behind Friday’s cold front, another shot of Canadian air will bring our temperatures back to normal for the weekend, with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.

7 day forecast:

Another round of warming temperatures will be on tap at least for the first half of the new work week, with high temperatures returning to the 70s for Monday, Tuesday, and potentially Wednesday.