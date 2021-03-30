Weather

Breezy and warm day

by: Stephanie Mead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A milder start to Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s with a few spots close to 50°. More sunshine on the way Tuesday afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up today with sustained winds between 15-20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph. The highs Tuesday will hit 70°.

Late Tuesday night, we will have a cold front that will spark up showers with some moderate pockets of some moderate rain. Lows will fall to the lower 40s.

Wednesday showers will come to an end early in the morning with a mostly cloudy sky through the rest of the day. Highs will be running a good 20-25° cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s to near 50°. Thursday highs will continue to cool to the lower 40s with a few flurries around through the early half of the day.

Luckily, temperatures will rebound quickly. Friday highs will return to near seasonal highs with most spots in the mid-50s. Easter weekend for right now looks dry, sunny and mild with highs in the lower to mid-60s. Temperatures will continue to trend warmer with Monday and Tuesday in the upper 60s to near 70° with shower chances Tuesday.

