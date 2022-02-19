Weather

Breezy and warm Sunday in lower 50s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday night should be cold with lows falling to the upper teens and a mostly clear sky.

Temperatures will warm nicely Sunday with highs in the lower 50s and a breeze out of the south upwards of 20-30 mph.

Monday will be dry and even warmer with highs in the mid 50s as a warm front lifts through Indiana. The front is associated with central Indiana’s next system, which could bring showers and a clap of thunder late Monday evening and a good chance of widespread rain Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will be even warmer with most spots approaching the upper 50s.

Rain will move out midweek with highs cooling to the upper 30s. The 30s will stick around through the end of the week, and a second weather maker arriving by Friday could bring some accumulating snow. Highs by next weekend will remain cool with most spots in the mid to upper 30s.