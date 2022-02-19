Weather

Breezy and warm Sunday

Should be a cold Saturday night with lows falling to the uppe teens tonight with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will warm nicely Sunday with highs in the lower 50s with a breeze out of the south upwards of 20-30 mph!

Monday will be dry and even warmer with highs in the mid 50s as a warm front lifts through the state. This is all associated with our next system. This could bring showers and a clap of thunder late Monday and evening with a good chance of widespread rain Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be even warmer with most spots approaching the upper 50s.

Rain will move out mid week with highs cooling to the upper 30s. 30s will stick around through the end of the week with a second weather maker arriving by Friday. This could bring us some accumulating snow by the end of the week. Highs by next weekend will remain cool with most spots in the mid to upper 30s.