Breezy to balmy with Mother’s Day sun

TONIGHT

The evening maintains tranquility with mostly clear skies as winds, gusting up to 25 mph, wane post-sunset. Overnight, expect cooler air to settle in, with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

MOTHER’S DAY

A splendid Mother’s Day awaits! Morning services will see comfortable conditions with temperatures quickly warming from the mid-50s to near 80 by afternoon—perfect for those brunch outings. As the Indiana Pacers take the court for the evening playoff game, expect continued clear skies and mild temperatures, ensuring a pleasant outing for all the fans.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy conditions roll in, but remain mild, with lows in the upper 50s, and a gentle south-southwest breeze setting the stage for a serene end to Mother’s Day.

MONDAY

The week starts unsettled with a 50% chance of showers and potential thunderstorms by afternoon as temperatures climb to the mid-70s. Winds pick up from the south, enhancing the likelihood of late-day rain.

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain and thunderstorms are more likely, persisting through the night, with lows around 60 and continued south-southeast winds. Keep an umbrella handy!

TUESDAY

Showers may linger into the morning, with a possibility of thunderstorms by afternoon as highs reach the low 70s. A breezy southeast wind will accompany the potentially heavy rain, so plan for a damp day.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The unsettled pattern continues with a 40% chance of showers, particularly before midnight. Conditions will cool slightly with lows in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY

A break in the showers early, leading to a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-70s. It’s a brief respite as winds shift north, bringing cooler, fresh air.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear skies dominate, cooling to the low 50s. It’s a perfect night for stargazing or enjoying the crisp air.

THURSDAY

Sunshine with some clouds as temperatures rise to the upper 70s. It’s an ideal day for outdoor activities before the evening brings a chance of showers.

8-DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, expect a mix of isolated showers Friday and a more consistent pattern of sunny and clear days over the weekend. Highs will hover in the upper 70s, offering a blend of warmth and late spring breezes, ideal for any planned outdoor activities.