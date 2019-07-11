Brief relief from the heat

After a scorcher of a day, Today will be near seasonal and sunny! Highs will warm to the mid 80s with lots of sunshine! There could be a stray shower through the afternoon but most will stay dry. Quiet and cool tonight with lows in the mid 60s with a mostly clear sky.

Friday will be a quiet and warm day with highs in the lower 80s with a mainly sunny sky.

Heat and humidity return for this weekend with highs sizzling in the lower 90s Saturday. Should stay dry for a good part of the day before a few showers creep in late in evening hours. There will be an isolated shower chance through the day on Sunday with highs warming to the lower 90s.

Scattered showers and storm chances will increase to start the work week with highs running 2-3° above the average high. Left overs of a soon to be Tropical depression could move in mid week next week bringing scattered shower and storm chances.