Brief warm-up before weekend rain and snow | Jan. 16, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friday will be the warmest day in two weeks. Another Arctic plunge is moving in by the end of the weekend.

Thursday:

We’re keeping an eye on a few lights, snow, showers, and flurries in far northern portions of central Indiana. Little to no accumulation is expected, but there could be a few patches of slick spots, so be on the lookout for that through the mid-morning hours.

Meanwhile, we’re already much warmer this morning than the past couple of mornings. Look for mostly cloudy skies with some pinks of sunshine heading into the afternoon. We will warm it up nicely with highs back to the mid-30s, which is average for this time of year. Wind gusts will pick up between 25 and 30 mph through the day today.

Thursday night:

Partly cloudy and quiet tonight with temperatures chilly but not as cold. Lows will dip down to the low of mid 20s.

Friday:

Skies will clear out for your Friday morning with plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day. It will be the warmest day in two weeks and by far the warmest in this extended forecast. Look for highs to flirt with 40° in the afternoon.

Weekend storm system:

A cold front will approach late Friday night, allowing for a chance of scattered rain showers to arrive around after midnight. There might be some brief mixing with snow in eastern Indiana during the overnight hours.

As the cold front continues to march through the state, rain will eventually change over to snow by the morning hours across the state. Some light snowfall accumulation is expected before the system winds down by lunchtime. It won’t be a lot, but there could be enough for some slick spots if you’re traveling for the second half of our Saturday.

Coldest of the season:

Meanwhile, bitter cold temperatures will fill in across the states starting Saturday night and continue well into next week. Look for highs to hold into the teens on Sunday while a couple of overnights will produce overnight lows in the subzero range with wind chills anywhere between 10 to 20° below zero, especially Monday and Tuesday morning.

7 day forecast:

The pattern should be a little more quiet while this cold air mask settles in. Temperatures will struggle to get to the double digits for Tuesday, and it will be a struggle for numbers to get out of the teens on Wednesday. There are some hints of another winter system taking aim at the eastern half of the country by late next week.