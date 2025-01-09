Bright and cold Thursday, winter weather advisory Friday | Jan. 9, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter is tightening its grip on central Indiana as the area faces multiple rounds of Arctic air and snow through early next week.

This morning:

It is brutally cold here this morning with wind chills in the subzero category across much of central Indiana. We are watching some areas of freezing fog that could develop in the south-central portions of central Indiana. This should stay south of the metro area, but where it develops, it could lead to very slick road conditions.

Thursday:

Today will be a quiet day as arctic high pressure settles in overhead. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs into the mid 20s this afternoon.

Thursday night:

Ahead of our next snowmaker on Friday, we will see clouds increasing for tonight. A few flurries could be possible as we go into the overnight hours in the state, but snow should stay relatively light and not have an impact on travel overnight. Lowe’s will fall to the load of mid-teens.

Snow returns Friday:

A winter weather advisory will go into effect on Friday. We have light snow beginning early in the morning for our western counties in Central Indiana. Snow will spread eastward as we head into the late morning and early afternoon. Look for steady snow for the second half of the day on Friday, which will lead to a likely slow and potentially messy Friday evening commute.

Total accumulation of around 1 to 3 inches around the metro area with higher amounts down to the south.

Snow should start to wind down as we get closer to midnight Friday.

This weekend:

The weekend looks overall quiet and chilly. On Saturday, highs into the upper 20s. Much of Sunday is dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A very weak clipper system slides in late Sunday night into early Monday morning, which could bring us a quick dusting of snow. Highs will be right around freezing to wrap up the weekend.

7 day forecast:

Our temperature pattern remains cold heading into the next week. Highs will hold into the upper 20s on Monday but quickly fall to the single digits Monday night. We likely won’t make it out of the teens on Tuesday with another round of overnight load into the single digits. Tuesday night into Wednesday, we’ll see only highs into the lower 20s as we head into the middle of the week.