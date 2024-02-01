Bright and mild Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunshine returns with mild temperatures over the next several days

Thursday:

Clear skies great you this morning. Widespread frost has also developed because of the clear and quiet conditions.

Expect sunny skies for much of the morning. Clouds will build a bit for the afternoon, but still should have a decent amount of sun for the second half of the day. Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy conditions tonight. Temperatures should be a touch warmer, with lows dipping to the middle 30s. A few sprinkles may be possible for southern portions of the area overnight.

Friday:

Weak front moving through will result in a decent amount of cloud cover to end the week. Temperatures will take a bit of a hit as a result, with highs hitting the mid/upper 40s by the afternoon. skies should clear by late Friday night.

Weekend:

Beautiful weekend on tap, with sunshine both days and highs in the lower 50s. We might see the winds increase a bit later Sunday, as a power system moves just south of our state. Gusts could reach up to 30mph.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather continues for much of next week, with temperatures running 10-15° above average for the long term. 8-14 day forecast calls for above average temperatures too, with a good chance for more rainfall on the way by mid-week.