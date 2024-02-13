Bright mid-week, tracking late week rain/snow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather continues through mid-week, with more active conditions moving through late week.



Tuesday:

Much of our state is under the influence of high pressure, making for a quiet start to our morning.

Expect plenty of sunshine through the day. Winds will pick up a bit, gusting between 15-20mph later this afternoon. Highs should remain well above average, topping out in the mid/upper 40s.

Tonight:

A weak upper level system quickly moves through overnight, which could squeeze out a few light snow showers – mainly north of the Indy metro area. Very little impact is expected.

Lows dip down to around freezing.

Wednesday:

Quiet day ahead, with decreasing clouds through the day. Highs return to the upper 40s and lower 50s – nearly 10° above average for mid-February.

Thursday:

A cold front moves through sparking scattered showers to the area Thursday morning. Temperatures will remain well above average, topping out in the mid/upper 40s.

Friday/Weekend:

Another system moving through will bring a round of rain, and possibly snow to the area Friday afternoon. As like many systems over the last several weeks, precipitation type depends on the track of the system. As of right now – best snow chances look to stay north of central Indiana, but some light accumulations on grassy areas can’t be ruled out.

The rest of the weekend looks quiet, turning briefly colder for Saturday and bouncing back for Sunday.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather continues into early next week, with highs remaining well above average.