Weather

Bright Sunday ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few lingering showers are sticking around this morning with temperatures in the lower 70s to start.

Clouds and showers will moves out with sunshine ruling the forecast for the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Tonight looks comfortable and cool with lows in the upper 50s.

A great and warm Labor Day is on tap with highs in the lower 80s and an isolated shower or storm possible through the afternoon.

Tuesday will be an even warmer day with highs in the mid 80s and a stray shower or storm chance during the second half of the day with an approaching cold front. Showers could linger through the early half of the day Wednesday with highs cooling to the upper 70s.

During the latter half of the week, highs will cool Thursday with most spots in the mid 70s. By Friday, highs will rebound to the lower 80s with sunshine.