Brutal cold continues Tuesday, some relief mid-week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitter cold temperatures continue for another day. Some brief relief slides in mid-week.

Tuesday:

A weak upper level disturbance has brought light snow to much of central and northern Indiana this morning. Most areas are well under an inch of accumulation. Snow should exit around or just before daybrak.

The rest of the day will be cold with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Highs to out in the upper single digits and lower teens.

Tuesday night:

Quiet and bitter cold weather continues overnight, with lows falling to the single digits. Wind chills will range between -5 to -15°. A wind chill advisory will again be in effect for most of the area overnight.

Wednesday:

Quiet weather for the day. Winds will shift a bit to the WSW, allowing for a warm up. Temperatures will remain about 10° below average, but it won’t be quite as cold as the past few days. Wind gusts could exceed 30mph at times through the day.

Late week snow chance:



An upper level wave moves through Thursday and Friday, sparking another round of snow showers, with snow likely starting Thursday night and rolling into Friday morning. Snowfall amounts look to be rather light, but with a very cold ground, anything the fall will stick and make traveling slick.





8 day forecast:



Another blast of cold air settles in behind the late week snow maker. Expect highs in the teens for Friday and Saturday. We’ll bounce back to the mid 20s for the end of the weekend. Warming trend looks to grab hold starting next week, with highs returning to above freezing on Monday, and a chance of showers possible for Tuesday as numbers return to the 40s.