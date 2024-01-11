Calm Thursday; rain, wind and snow arrive Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another near record breaking storm system moves in, bring rain, wind and snow to the area. Bitter cold temps move in for the weekend.

Thursday:

Quiet weather for much of the day. We may actually see some sunshine with some cracks in the clouds heading into the afternoon. Winds should back off gradually through the day.

Friday:

Robust system move in – mainly as a rain event for much of central Indiana. Look for steady and at times, heavy rain starting for the morning commute. Steady showers will continue for the vast majority of the day.

We’ll hold off on any changeover to snow until later in the evening Friday, as the sun sets and colder temperatures settle in. By this point, snow should be light to moderate at worst. Only around 1-2″, with isolated higher amounts are expected across much of our area through Saturday morning.

Winds will be a big issue for much of the day Friday, gusts potentially reaching up to 40-45mph at times.

Bitter cold settles in:

Our first real blast of Arctic air settles in behind this massive winter system. Highs for the weekend will likely only hang out in the teens, and lows near 0 through at least mid-week next week. Winds, will lighter, will still creates wind chills anywhere between -10 to -20° starting Sunday morning.